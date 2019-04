A man has been charged following a theft in Hucknall.

James Pedley, 34, of Goodall Crescent, Hucknall, has been granted unconditional bail and will appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on June 14.

The High Street.

Officers attended following reports that a woman had withdrawn money from a cashpoint in High Street, Hucknall, when a man approached her, took the money and fled.

The theft happened at 11.50am on Tuesday, April 23.