A 52-year-old man has been charged with three attempted burglaries at a house in Forest Fields as well as shoplifting and affray at a Bulwell shop.

Delroy Gayle, of Egypt Road in Basford, was arrested on Tuesday following the incidents which happened in Elton Terrace, Forest Fields on February 14 and at Tesco in Main Sreet, Bulwell, on February 21.

Police arrested the suspect after a number of incidents.

Gayle has since been remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on April 2.