Man charged over spate of burglaries at pubs and shops in Bulwell and Nottingham

Police investigating a string of burglaries at shops and pubs in Bulwell and Nottingham have charged a suspect.

Alcohol, cash and high-value items including a £999 e-bike were stolen across a number of raids at commercial businesses between October 11 and November 1.

Officers believed the perpetrator was also responsible for a dwelling-year burglary on September 26, in which a Samsung tablet and money box containing around £50 was stolen from a house in Hemsby Gardens, Bulwell.

The commercial burglaries included alcohol worth approximately £400 being stolen from The Horseshoe Inn, in Station Road, Bulwell, on October 11 and alcohol worth approximately £200 stolen from The Lion Revived, in Robinsons Hill, Bulwell, along with £200 cash on October 15.

Briggs was remanded in custody when he appeared at Nottingham Magisrates Court. Photo: Google

Four other offences took occured in Nottingham city itself, include the theft of a £999 e-bike from Next, in the Victoria Shopping Centre on October 29 and jewellery of an unknown value was stolen from Silver Lining in Hounds Gate, Nottingham, on November 1.

In addition to the suspected burglaries, the suspect was further arrested after heroin was found in his possession during a search.

James Briggs aged 40, of no fixed address, has been charged with six counts of burglary other than a dwelling, one count of dwelling burglary and possession of a class A drug.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on November 3 and was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on December 1.