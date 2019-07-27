Man charged with Bulwell shop theft

A 30-year old man is due to appear at court in Nottingham today (July 27) charged in relation to a Bulwell shop theft.

Daniel Bould, of no fixed abode, has been charged in connection with a theft from the Boots store in Bulwell town centre on July 25.

Bulwell shopping centre.

Bould has also been charged in connection with two burglaries from nearby properties in Sandringham Road, Sneinton, where two cars, a TV and personal items were stolen on the early hours of July 20.

He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today.