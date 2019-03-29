Man charged with burgling Mansfield care home for dementia patients

A man has been charged with breaking into a Mansfield care home and stealing from elderly residents who suffer from dementia, a court heard.

Pawel Klementowski, 28, of Howard Road, denied five burglaries and two attempted burglaries, via a Polish interpreter, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

It is alleged he broke into Westfield Care Home, on Devon Drive, on March 20, entered one room, and tried to enter two more.

It also alleged he returned on March 28 and entered four rooms.

Prosecutor Neil Hollett said the defendant should be remanded to custody because there were substantial grounds to believe he would commit further offences and fail to surrender to the court.

David Grant, for Klementowski, argued bail could be granted if Klementowski abided by a curfew and agreed not to go near the care home.

Klementowski was remanded to custody until April 26, when he will appear at Nottingham Crown Court, by video-link, for a plea and directions hearing.