Man charged with carrying work knife after assault and seizure in Hucknall

A man has appeared in court after police found a work knife in his pocket when he suffered an epileptic seizure as he was assaulted in Hucknall.

James Louch was attacked outside a bar on the High Street and suffered the seizure on April 1, magistrates in Mansfield were told.

Officers found the small lock-knife in his pocket.

An ambulance was called and he was taken to hospital.

Louch received a suspended sentence at Mansfield Magistrates Court. Photo: Brian Eyre

Nichola Thorpe, mitigating, said Louch, who has no previous convictions, deserved credit for his early guilty plea and wasn't charged for anything relating to the assault.

She said: “He was outside the venue with his partner and a group followed him.

"He was assaulted and police found him on the floor.

“He uses the knife for work.

"There is no evidence to say he used the knife to threaten anyone or took it out of his pocket.

“He is extremely sorry he finds himself before the courts.

"He does appreciate the dangers of taking knives out in public he assures me he will check his pockets in future.”

Ms Thorpe said he has been off work since November because of epilepsy and is a carer for his mum and grandmother.

Louch, aged 31, of Midland Road, Carlton, Nottingham, admitted possessing a blade in a public place when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on April 30.

Sentencing was adjourned for probation reports until Thursday, May 23 when he received a two-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.