Man charged with GBH after teenager stabbed outside pub on outskirts of Dispatch district

Officers were called to the Duke of St Albans pub, Bewcastle Road, Top Valley, at around 11.15pm on Saturday October 2 after receiving reports a teenager had been stabbed.

Shaylon McCalla, 22, of North Street, Heanor, has now been charged with causing grievous bodily harm and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday (October 8).

The 16-year-old victim, who was stabbed while at a private party, remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

The Duke of St Albans at Top Valley (Photo: Google)

Detective Inspector Steve Wragg, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This incident has left a teenager fighting for his life in hospital and our thoughts remain with his family and friends.

“We have now charged a 22-year-old in relation to this matter and do believe it was an isolated incident with no wider risk posed to the public.

“We have worked incredibly hard to bring a charge in this case and dedicated a lot of our resources into investigating it, as well as increasing patrols in the area to provide community reassurance.

“Nottinghamshire Police remains committed to tackling knife crime through enforcement and education, working in partnership with partner agencies and the public.”Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 758 of 2 October 2021.”