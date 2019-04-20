Man charged with murder over fatal collision in Notts

A 38-year-old man has been charged with murder following a series of incidents on Good Friday.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "A 38-year old man has been charged with the murder of a 87-year old man following a fatal collision with a pedestrian and a series of other incidents in Mansfield and Ashfield on Good Friday, April 19.

Gavin Collins, of Addison Street, Tibshelf, has been charged with murder, kidnap, robbery, attempted robbery, two counts of burglary and two counts of aggravated taking of a vehicle without consent, in connection with the series of incidents.

IN OTHER NEWS

Firefighters make Shirebrook flat safe after fire

Man arrested after assault in Mansfield's Oak Tree estate

He has been remanded in to custody to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Easter Monday, April 22.

The man was arrested following a spate of incidents, including a vehicle colliding with a residential property on Mansfield Road, Skegby, and subsequent collisions with the pedestrian and a number of vehicles three miles away on Melbourne Street, Mansfield Woodhouse.

READ MORE:

Police investigate suspected murder in Mansfield Woodhouse

Man arrested for murder following fatal collision

Man arrested following spate of incidents