Man convicted of Bulwell manslaughter

A 44-year-old man has been convicted of manslaughter in connection with the death of Daniel Mock in Bulwell.

Shane Seymour, of Spruce Gardens, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Nottingham Crown Court today (21 January 2020).

Nottingham Crown Court

The charges relate to the death of Daniel Mock, 37, after an incident in Spruce Gardens in Bulwell on 2 August 2019. He was stabbed outside his home and died as a result of his injuries.

Detective Sergeant Karl Aram, who investigated the case, said: “This was a tragic incident which will understandably have a devastating impact on the victim’s family.

“Incidents such as this affect the whole community and I would like to reiterate our commitment to reducing knife crime, both through education and by conducting thorough investigations into incidents involving knives.”

Seymour has been remanded in custody and will reappear at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing tomorrow (22 January 2020).