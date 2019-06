A man is due to appear in court charged in connection with a burglary and an attempted robbery in Hucknall.

Russell Thorne, 42, of no fixed abode, is set to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, June 21) charged with one count of burglary and one count of attempted robbery.

The charges relate to a burglary at a home in Yorke Street on 18 June 2019 and an attempted robbery in Broomhill Road on 19 June 2019.