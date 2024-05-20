Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A suspected cocaine and cannabis dealer has been remanded in custody following a police car stop Hucknall.

Officers were travelling through Hucknall when they noticed a vehicle that aroused their suspicions.

Believing it could be linked to drug activity, officers searched the car when it came to a stop in Brookside.

Quantities of cannabis and cash were found during the stop, which happened around 7.25pm on the evning of Tuesday, May 14.

Photo: Google

As a result of the car stop, a property in The Meadows was then subsequently searched – which resulted in the seizure of large amounts of cocaine.

More cannabis, cash and weighing scales were also found at the address.

Jermaine Griffith was then subsequently charged with possessing with intent to supply class A and B drugs.

The 38-year-old was also charged with acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.

Griffith, of Pitcairn Close, The Meadows, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 16.

He will now remain in custody until he next appears at Nottingham Crown Court on June 13.

Detective Inspector Simon Harrison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Drugs can have a devastating impact on communities and literally ruin the lives of everyone they touch.

“That’s why we will always do everything in our power to put anyone we suspect of dealing these substances before the courts.