Man in court charged with bid to rob Dispatch district shop
A man has appeared in court charged in connection with an attempt to rob a Dispatch district convenience store.
Callum Fearon, 30, of Hemlock Gardens, Bulwell, is charged with attempted robbery and criminal damage.
The charges relate to a report of an attempted robbery at the convenience store on Commercial Road in his home town at around 3pm on Wednesday October 27.
Fearon appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Friday October 29 and was remanded in custody by the bench to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on November 29.
PC Dan Widdowson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force takes reports of robbery very seriously and continues to work hard to reduce violent crime in our communities and keep people safe.
“Nottinghamshire Police will always investigate reports of robbery. We will continue to strive to put suspects before the courts and we are s committed to seeking justice for victims.”