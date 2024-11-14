Man in court charged with Hucknall arson attacks

Detectives investigating a string of suspected arson attacks in Hucknall have placed a man before the courts.

Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a series of fires in Hucknall between 10pm on Monday, November 11 and 12.20am on Tuesday, November 12.

A number of vehicles and fencing were damaged following incidents in Griffiths Way, Pagett Close and Story Gardens.

Harrison was remanded in custody when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Daniel Harrison, aged 31, of Hill Road, Bestwood Village, has now been charged with five counts of arson and appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on November 14.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on December 12.

Detective Sergeant Nathan Bingham, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We understand these incidents will have caused concern in the community so I’m pleased to share this update in our investigation.

“Police patrols were immediately increased in response to the fires and neighbourhood teams will be in the area to provide further reassurance over the coming days.

