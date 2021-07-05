Man in court over Bestwood Village assaults on police officers

The officers were injured while arresting a man following a pursuit which ended when a vehicle crashed in The Square, Bestwood Village, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A lock knife was also recovered during the incident.

Neither of the officers or the suspect was seriously injured.

Carter appeared at Nottinghamshire Magistrates' Court

Jacob Carter, of Minkley Drive, Heanor, has been charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance, drink-driving, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and being in possession of a bladed article.

The 31-year-old appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on July 1 and will next appear in court on July 22.