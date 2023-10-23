Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 27-year-old was stabbed outside The Nags Head pub in Station Street.

The incident was reported to police just before 1am on Sunday October 22.

The victim has been taken to Queen’s Medical Centre where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

Police are appealing for information after a man was stabbed outside a pub in Kirkby, Ashfield.

A cordon is in place which covers the pub and the pavements outside.

The public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area while a thorough investigation takes place.

Detectives have been speaking to a number of witnesses and are checking CCTV in hopes of identifying the offender.

Detective Inspector Claire Gould, who is investigating the incident, said: “This was a nasty assault which has left the victim in a life-threatening condition.

“We have a dedicated team of detectives working to identify the suspect and to ensure they are brought to justice.

“We have worked through the night to speak to as many witnesses as we can as well as carrying out extensive CCTV inquiries.

“We would like to personally thank those witnesses for their help.

“You can expect to see an increased police presence in the area.

“We believe this was an isolated incident and there are no threats to the wider public.

“As our investigation continues through the day, we would like to hear from anyone who is yet to come forward and may have witnessed the attack.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who has any information about this attack.”