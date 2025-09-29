Man jailed after row at Bulwell McDonald’s drive-thru sparked road rage ordeal

A dispute at a fast-food drive-thru that led to a motorist dangerously pursuing a fellow customer has resulted in jail time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ravell Blair was holding up traffic at a Bulwell McDonald’s drive-thru for 15 minutes on December 11, 2022 whilst he complained to staff members.

As traffic increased behind the stationary vehicle, another driver approached Blair’s car and asked if he would move to a nearby bay to let the ongoing queue of customers past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blair did park in a nearby space, but then waited for the man who approached him to leave the car park in his vehicle before pursuing him.

Ravell Blair was jailed after a road rage incident following a row a Bulwell McDonald's drive-thru. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The 25-year-old closely tailed the opposing van for over ten minutes from Leen Drive across Bulwell, revving his engine and making intimidating gestures through the window.

At one point, Blair overtook the victim, harshly braking in an attempt to ram the vehicle.

During the incident, the passengers in the victim’s car were on the phone to Nottinghamshire Police officers, who directed them to safely park up at the local police station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After they pulled up at Bulwell Police Station, the offender attempted to make a get-away.

Officers, however, were quick to track down Blair a short distance away in Goverton Square and detain him.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on September 23, Blair, of Goverton Square, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and was handed a jail sentence of 50 weeks.

He was also given a 12-month driving disqualification.

PC Charlotte Brooks, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This bout of road rage demonstrated by Blair was completely unacceptable and put everyone else on the roads in danger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thankfully for the offender, nobody was hurt as a result of his driving decisions that day.

“This was understandably a distressing incident for the victims, who were simply trying to diffuse a tense situation.

"We’re pleased to see Blair finally sentenced for his actions."