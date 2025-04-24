Man jailed after teenager stabbed in Bulwell knife attack during fight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A knife-carrier who stabbed a teenager in the back during a fight on a Bulwell street was has now been locked up.

Reegan Smith was standing nearby when one of his friends got into a fight with a 17-year-old boy.

After watching the duo throw punches for a few seconds outside the KFC restaurant on Hucknall Lane,, the 20-year-old decided to get involved.

While his unsuspecting victim focused on the person he was brawling with, Smith crept up behind and pulled out a knife from his pocket.

Reegan Smith was jailed for stabbing a teenager in the back during a fight in Bulwell. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

He then used the weapon to stab the boy in the back before fleeing from the scene – all while the fight continued.

The victim didn’t realise he had a stab wound to his back until after Smith and his accomplice had left the car park where the dispute had taken place on October 6 last year.

He was taken to hospital for injuries that ultimately weren’t deemed life-threatening or life-altering.

Within the space of 24 hours, detectives had identified and arrested Smith – who was 19 at the time – after gathering the evidence showing him to be the person behind the knife attack.

This left Smith with no alternative but to plead guilty to the charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing a knife in public when they were put to him.

At Nottingham Crown Court on April 24, Smith, of Caunton Avenue, St Ann’s, received an extended custodial sentence of seven years and ten months.

He was sentenced to four years and ten months in a young offenders' institution and will then spend three further years on extended licence when he’s released.

DC Ben Grayson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Reegan Smith’s actions that day left his victim with injuries that were thankfully not far more severe.

“While the teenage boy he attacked was focusing on someone else he was fighting with at the time, Smith silently crept up behind and stabbed him in the back.

“His violent behaviour and his decision to attack this other unsuspecting person when their back was turned was both abhorrent and cowardly in equal measure.

“Thankfully for everyone involved, the knife didn’t cause life-threatening or life-altering injuries, although Smith would’ve had no way of knowing that when he produced and used the weapon.”