Man jailed for assaulting Nottingham Forest players during FA Cup tie with Leicester City

Cameron Toner, 19, of Leicester, was charged with three counts of common assault and going on to a playing area at a football match.

Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on February 24, he was sentenced to four months in youth custody, having pleaded guilty to all charges.

Toner was also fined £100 for going on to the pitch and has been banned from attending matches for ten years following a football banning order being imposed.

Cameron Toner was jailed for four months after being seen attacking Nottingham Forest players during the FA Cup tie with Leicester City. Main photo: Justin Tallis/Getty Images

He was also ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

The incident happened in the first half of the match played at the City Ground on Sunday, February 6, which was televised live on the BBC.

Millions of viewers saw Toner attacking Forest players Brennan Johnson, Keinan Davis and Djed Spence as they celebrated scoring their third goal in the game – netted by Hucknall man Joe Worrall – before he was apprehended by stewards.

The Reds went on to win the game 4-1.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “True football fans are proud and passionate.

"Unfortunately, Toner was intent on violence and it is right he has been sentenced in this way."

"His actions were entirely unacceptable and we welcome today’s decision from court.