Tomasz Kowalkowski carried out the attacks in Nottinghamshire at different times between 2016 and 2019.

The 46-year-old fled to the Italian island of Sicily after he was accused by of committing multiple sexual offences against a girl.

Kowalkowski was arrested and questioned in July 2019 and, after a thorough police investigation, was subsequently charged with multiple offences.

Tomasz Kowalkowski was jailed for 18 years at Nottingham Crown Court

After he failed to appear at his initial court hearing in November 2020, a warrant was issued for his arrest and intelligence specialists at Nottinghamshire Police began a determined hunt for him.

After reviewing flight records it was established that he had left the UK on a flight to Palermo, Sicily, the previous month, although nothing more was known of his whereabouts.

Kowalkowski was eventually tracked to a town in the south of the island following international liaison enquiries with Italian authorities.

Financial enquires were undertaken and it was established he had regularly used the same bank machine to withdraw money.

In order to secure an international warrant for his arrest, detectives worked to present a ‘court ready’ case against him – racing against time to gather all the evidence they needed before he moved on.

In September 2021 he was eventually arrested by Italian police as he was using the same cash machine. He was extradited back to the UK two weeks later and remanded in custody.

During a seven-day trial at Nottingham Crown Court, Kowalkowski claimed his victim was making up the allegations against him and insisted he had flown to Sicily only to care for a sick relative.