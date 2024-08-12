Man jailed for string of burglaries in Bulwell and Nottingham and heroin possession

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been locked up following a string of burglaries at shops and pubs in Nottingham and Bulwell.

James Briggs admitted stealing alcohol, cash and high-value items, including a £999 e-bike in Nottingham, across a number of raids at commercial businesses between October 11 and November 1 last year.

Nottingham Crown Court heard the 40-year-old was also responsible for a house burglary on September 26, in which a Samsung tablet and money box containing around £50 was stolen from a home in Hemsby Gardens, Bulwell.

The commercial burglaries included alcohol worth approximately £400 being stolen from The Horseshoe Inn, in Station Road, Bulwell on October 11 and alcohol worth approximately £200, and £200 in cash, being stolen from The Lion Revived, in Robinsons Hill, Bulwell on October 15.

James Briggs was jailed for five years at Nottingham Crown Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Briggs, of no fixed address, was arrested on November 2 after being spotted by the city centre’s operation compass team in Clumber Street.

He was further arrested after heroin was found during a search and charged with multiple offences.

He went on to plead guilty to six counts of burglary and possession of a class A drug, namely a single wrap of heroin.

At his sentencing on August 9, he was jailed for five years.

PC Ben Hemstock, who oversaw the investigation, said: “The impact of burglary on local businesses and residents can be severe, which is why we treat all reports seriously.

“The owner of the e-bike has been particularly affected by this theft.

"To the victim, it was their way of staying active, their way of commuting to work and with not being a car owner, was their way of getting out without relying on public transport.

“The loss of it has had a significant impact on their independence, their confidence and ability to get out and about.

"Briggs needs to understand what impact his actions have on others, take a long hard look in the mirror and decide if he wants to continue on this path or turn his life around.

“This investigation was a team effort between response officers, the prisoner handling team and operation compass.

“We will continue our relentless work to tackle this issue and identify and locate offenders like Briggs and bring them to justice.”