Police have released CCTV images of people they want to talk to after a man suffered serious facial injuries, including a broken nose, following a group assault in Nottingham.

The victim was punched and kicked to the face during the attack which happened in Burton Street in the city centre.

He was kicked to the head numerous times while unconscious during the incident which happened at around 2.15am on August 6.

Officers investigating the assault have now released CCTV images of three men and two women they want to identify and speak to in connection with the incident.

Police want to speak to these people. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

One of the men is white, with dark hair, and has tattoos on both forearms. He was wearing a short sleeve black T-shirt with a white trim on the collar.

The other man is white and was wearing a long sleeve black top and black bottoms.

PC Kirsty Mason, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our inquiries remain ongoing into this nasty assault and, even though we acknowledge the CCTV images aren’t of the best quality, I am urging anyone who recognises any of the individuals pictured to please get in touch with us.