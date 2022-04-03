Man pleads not guilty to assault and threat to kill charges after woman found injured at Dispatch district address
A 25-year-old man has been charged with assault and making a threat to kill after a woman was found injured at a house in Top Valley.
Police were called to a house in Petersfield Close shortly before 5pm on March 29, following a report that a woman had been attacked.
Jack Thorpe, of Eltham Close, Aspley, was arrested later that evening and was subsequently charged by police with both assault by beating and making a threat to kill.
He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on March 31 and pleaded not guilty to both offences.
He was granted conditional bail and a trial is scheduled to take place at the magistrates' court on June 28
Sergeant Paul McMillan said: “Reports of this nature are taken very seriously by Nottinghamshire Police.
"The victim and suspect are known to each other and we are satisfied there is no wider risk to the public."