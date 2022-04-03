Police were called to a house in Petersfield Close shortly before 5pm on March 29, following a report that a woman had been attacked.

Jack Thorpe, of Eltham Close, Aspley, was arrested later that evening and was subsequently charged by police with both assault by beating and making a threat to kill.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on March 31 and pleaded not guilty to both offences.

He was granted conditional bail and a trial is scheduled to take place at the magistrates' court on June 28

Sergeant Paul McMillan said: “Reports of this nature are taken very seriously by Nottinghamshire Police.