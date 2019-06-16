Man released on bail after stabbing in Hucknall

A man has been released on bail pending further enquiries following a stabbing in Hucknall.

The 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after officers responded to a report that a man had been stabbed on Friday night.

Police were called to Yorke Street just before 6pm.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. His injuries are currently not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who might have seen something at the time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 747 of 14 June 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.