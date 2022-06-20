Nottinghamshire Police received a report that a suspect had entered a home, while a couple was asleep upstairs, stole cash and took keys to their car before driving off in the vehicle.

The vehicle was later found abandoned.

Following enquiries, members of the Ashfield Operation Reacher team arrested a man in connection with the burglary which happened at a property on Moor Road in Bestwood Village during the early hours of June 15.

Palmer was remanded in custody to appear in court again next month

Kayne Palmer, 30, of Cook Drive, Ilkeston was subsequently charged with burglary and driving offences.

Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on June 20, he was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on July 18.

Detective Constable Rebecca Hopson, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force treats all reports of burglary seriously and continues to work hard to prevent and detect these types of upsetting crimes.

“We understand how distressing burglaries can be for residents which is why tackling and reducing burglary remains a priority for the force.