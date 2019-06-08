Man robbed by five armed men on a Nottingham university campus

A man has been robbed by five armed men while at a Nottingham university.

Nottinghamshire Police is appealing for witnesses.

Officers were called just after 11.30pm on Wednesday, June 5, after reports of a man being robbed by five men with bladed weapons on the University Park Campus.

A number of items were stolen including the man’s mobile phone, headphones and cards.

Detective Sergeant Karl Thomas, from the force’s Robbery Team, said: “Nottinghamshire Police is working closely with security on campus and investigations are ongoing. Officers have increased their patrols in the area, including patrols by police in plain clothes.”

If you have information call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1016 of 5 June 2019.

