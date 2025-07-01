Man seriously injured in bridge fall near Mansfield

A man remains in a serious condition after falling from a bridge on the A60 at Redhill this morning.

The man, aged in his 40s, was found unconscious shortly before 4am and was taken to hospital.

It's currently believed the man's injuries may be life-threatening.

The A60 was closed for several hours this morning, between Redhill roundabout and the Ram Inn in Mansfield Road, while the incident was dealt with. The road has now re-opened.

Detective Inspector Ian Smith, of Nottinghamshire Police said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened. We are keeping an open mind but at this time we are not treating the incident as suspicious.

“Police are asking for anyone who was in the area, between 3am and 4am, and saw a lone person in the carriageway to get in touch.

“We’re also appealing for any motorists who have any dash cam footage or anyone who saw what happened to please call 101, quoting 73 of 1 July.”