Man spotted carrying TWO machetes is arrested in Hucknall

Police have arrested a suspect after a man was spotted carrying two machetes during an incident in Hucknall.

Extensive inquiries have been carried out since the incident was first reported and officers were called to Nabbs Lane around 3.20pm on Friday (22 November), including compiling both CCTV footage and images being circulated online.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old man yesterday afternoon (Monday 25 November) on suspicion of affray at an address in Hucknall.

Chief Inspector Chris Sutcliffe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While we’re pleased to have tracked down and arrested a suspect in relation to this incident, and our inquiries remain very much ongoing.

“Bearing this in mind, we’d ask anyone who has any information and hasn’t come forward yet to please do so by contacting the police on 101, quoting incident 454 of 22 November 2024, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Weapons have no place on the streets of Nottinghamshire. There is never an excuse for anyone to carry a knife in a public place - for the simple reason that doing this is incredibly dangerous.

“As well as obviously putting others in danger, carrying a knife also puts that person at more risk of harm too.

“We continue to take all reported incidents of knife crime extremely seriously. I would urge anyone who is aware of people carrying weapons to report it to us so we can quickly take weapons out of their hands and keep our communities safe.”