Man suffers broken jaw after Bulwell pub assault

Do you know this man?

Police want to speak to him in connection with an assault at the Newstead Abbey pub on St Albans Road, Bulwell.

A man in his 30s was punched to the face and head. He suffered a broken jaw, which required surgery.

The incident happened at around 6.15pm on February 16.

If you recognise the man pictured or think you can help call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 708 of 16 February 2019.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

