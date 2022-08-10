Officers were called to the A610 Nuthall Road, near the Tesco Express filling station, at around 9.30am on Wednesday, August 10.
The pedestrian, a man aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg.
The driver of the car will be voluntarily interviewed in due course.
Most Popular
-
1
Hucknall Tories and developers hit out at Ashfield Independents and council over town road-naming row
-
2
Hucknall and Bulwell passengers warned to prepare for impact of upcoming rail strikes
-
3
Bulwell Runners staging 12-hour relay challenge to fund new run leaders
-
4
Bulwell man found guilty of assault by Nottingham magistrates
-
5
Hucknall: Council bids for £11m of Levelling Up Fund cash to improve town centre
Read More
Police Constable Charlie Flatters, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing so we’d ask anyone who saw what happened or who may have recorded dash-cam footage relating to this incident to please get in touch.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact the police on 101, quoting incident 176 of 10 August 2022, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.