Man suffers serious head injuries after Hucknall town centre assault

A man has suffered serious head injuries after an assault in Hucknall town centre in the early hours of this morning.

Nottinghamshire Police were called just after 1am to a report of a disturbance outside the H20 Lounge and Public House in the High Street area.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "During the incident, a man was reported to have been seriously assaulted. He has been taken to hospital for treatment for potentially life-altering head injuries."

Detectives are now appealing to anyone who was in Hucknall town centre around the time of the incident and believes may have witnessed the assault or captured the disturbance on their mobile phone to make contact with police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 52 of 23 February 2019.