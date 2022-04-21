Man threatened with machete and baseball bat in incident on Dispatch district doorstep

Officers were called to Andover Road in Bestwood, at 2.40pm on April 20, following a report of a disturbance.

It was reported three men – one armed with a machete and another with a baseball bat – were threatening another man, who was inside a car.

The third aggressor was not seen with a weapon.

Police have arrested three men after a man was threatened with a machete and a baseball bat

The incident came to an end when the victim drove away.

Following enquiries, three men aged 23, 29 and 45 were arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Inspector Alice Bartle, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As highlighted in this instance we will continue to work relentlessly around the clock to tackle weapon-related incidents.

“I am pleased we have managed to secure three arrests in relation to this incident and our enquiries are ongoing.

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated in Nottinghamshire and we will always take robust action against anyone found to be carrying dangerous weapons and making threats.