Man to appear in court after robberies targeting elderly women in Hucknall

A man has been charged in connection with two street robberies targeting elderly women in Hucknall.

David Julian Ward, 39, of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts of robbery along with one count of fraud by false representation.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday, March 9)

A 72-year-old woman was approached by a man in Orchard Street, at about 10am on Tuesday (March 5), who forced a carrier bag from her hands.

He ran off with the bag which contained her purse and bank cards.

A few hours later, one of the bank cards was used at a nearby shop in Hucknall. The transaction was declined.

At about 1.45pm on Tuesday a 73-year-old woman was pushed from behind before having her purse stolen from her handbag during an incident in Brook Street.

Both victims were unhurt but were shaken up by the incidents.

A 33-year-old man arrested in connection with the robberies has been released under investigation.

