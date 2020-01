Nottinghamshire Police is looking for a man following an assault on a tram last year.

The police said the man, pictured in their latest appeal, is wanted in connection with an assault incident that occurred on September 21 at around 6.20pm on a tram travelling to Hucknall.

In a statement released on Saturday (January 25), Nottinghamshire Police said: “If anyone recognises this man or has any information, please ring 101, quoting incident number 373 of 22 September 2019”.