Man who hid drugs in his underpants after being caught in Bulwell is jailed

More drugs were found on the floor where Richard Wigman, 29, was standing after the car he was driving was stopped by officers on Lillington Drive in Bulwell.

Wigman was arrested and forensic tests on drugs seized confirmed them to be cocaine and MDMA, also known as ecstasy.

A large quantity of cash and mobile phones were also found after Wigman was stopped by police.

Richard Wigman was jailed for two years and four months

Wigman, of Beckett Court, Gedling, went on to plead guilty to supplying a Class A drug and possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

He was jailed for two years and four months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on March 7.

Inspector Christine Busuttil, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force continues to work relentlessly to identify those involved in the supply of illegal drugs in our county.

“Drug crime can have a significant harmful impact on individuals and communities and will never be tolerated by Nottinghamshire Police.