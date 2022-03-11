Man who hid drugs in his underpants after being caught in Bulwell is jailed
A dealer was caught with drugs hidden in his underpants when he was searched by police in Bulwell, following a proactive vehicle stop, has been locked up.
More drugs were found on the floor where Richard Wigman, 29, was standing after the car he was driving was stopped by officers on Lillington Drive in Bulwell.
Wigman was arrested and forensic tests on drugs seized confirmed them to be cocaine and MDMA, also known as ecstasy.
A large quantity of cash and mobile phones were also found after Wigman was stopped by police.
Wigman, of Beckett Court, Gedling, went on to plead guilty to supplying a Class A drug and possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.
He was jailed for two years and four months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on March 7.
Inspector Christine Busuttil, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force continues to work relentlessly to identify those involved in the supply of illegal drugs in our county.
“Drug crime can have a significant harmful impact on individuals and communities and will never be tolerated by Nottinghamshire Police.
“Our priority is to remove drugs and dealers from our streets and I hope this sentencing sends a clear message to those who think this sort of criminal behaviour is acceptable – if you try and sell drugs, you can expect to be caught and expect to go to jail."