Man who was allegedly 'armed with sledgehammer' charged into Bulwell burglary

A Nottigham man has been charged in connection with a Bulwell shop burglary, as well as another robbery in the city.

Craig Bagley, 33, of Austin Street, Nottingham, is charged with two counts of robbery and further counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, possession of cocaine and possession of cannabis.

Local4U, on Hucknall Road, Bulwell.

The charges relate to a robberies at the Sainsbury's store on Carrington Street, Nottingham, on Sunday, November 10, and at the Local 4U store on Hucknall Lane, Bulwell, on Friday, November 15.

A police dog and its handler were sent to the Local 4U store just after 9pm on November 15.

According to Nottinghamshire Police, a man threatened staff and demanded money from the shop till. He left with cash.

The police dog team tracked down a 33-year-old man and he was arrested on suspicion of robbery. A sledgehammer and cash were recovered.

A door was damaged during the incident but no shop staff were injured.

Bagley is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Monday, November 18.