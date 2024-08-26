Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A ‘manipulative sexual predator’ has been jailed for a string of offences against children.

John Wardle, now aged 36, committed some of the offences when he himself was a child, and others when he was an adult.

Wardle came to the attention of Nottinghamshire Police in 2018 when officers were told of a series of non-recent rape and sexual assault allegations committed against a girl during the the early 2000s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the course of this investigation, detectives also learned of a series of sexual assaults on a vulnerable teenage boy as recently as 2017.

John Wardle was jailed for 22 years at Nottingham Crown Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Those assaults, committed under the guise of medical examinations, were reported to police after the boy confided in a third party.

Wardle denied all the allegations against him and suggested his victims were lying about what had happened.

However, after a trial at Nottingham Crown Court in July, he was found guilty of four counts of rape, rape of a child under 13, sexual assault and sexual assault of a child under 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also found guilty of four additional counts of sexual activity with a vulnerable person.

A previous trial jury had been unable to reach a verdict and were discharged.

Wardle, formerly of Bulwell, appeared for sentence at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday and was jailed for 22 years.

He was also added to the sex offenders register and handed a restraining order banning any future contact with his victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Chris Featonby, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Wardle is a manipulative sexual predator who preyed upon vulnerable victims he thought he could bully and control.

“Although his offending sated when he was still a child, it continued well into adulthood.

“His actions have taken a huge toll on the individuals involved and their families, and I am pleased he has now been brought to justice.

“Clearly there is no sentence that can adequately repair the damage done, but I hope this lengthy prison sentence proves his victims with some degree of comfort.

“This has been a very lengthy and difficult process for them, and I really am full of admiration for the courage and tenacity they have shown.”