Mansfield drink driver overshot traffic lights

A Mansfield woman was caught over the drink drive limit when she overshot traffic lights, magistrates heard.

Courtney Crossland's blue Renault Clio was pulled over on Rosemary Street, at 1.20am, on October 11, said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

A test revealed she had 85 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Crossland, who was unrepresented, told magistrates: "I am really, really sorry and I shouldn't have been drinking."

Crossland, 21, of Sylvester Street, admitted the offence, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

She was fined £255, and was ordered to pay a £32 government surcharge and £85 costs.

She was banned for 20 months, but this will be reduced by 152 days if she completes a drink drivers' course before November 2020.

