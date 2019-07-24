Mansfield man bitten by police dog after stolen scooter ride

A Mansfield man was bitten by a police dog called "Rambo" after he was caught riding on a stolen mobility scooter.

Jordan Peabody was found aboard the scooter on March 29, after a friend met him in the street.

The scooter had been stolen from an unlocked garage on Briar Close, in Sutton, but the

Peabody, 22, of Ninth Avenue, Forest Town, admitted receiving goods when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

David Grant, mitigating, said: "He had no participation in the theft."

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: "You became involved in this when you knew you shouldn't have.

"I understand a police dog called Rambo put his mark upon you.

"I am sure that will be a reminder that when your friends turn up with stolen goods you should dissociate yourself from them."

Peabody was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.

