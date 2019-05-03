Mansfield man hit central reservation after christening drinks

A Mansfield man who drove his partner's car home from a christening because she was too drunk crashed her car and was found over the limit himself, a court heard.

John Gallen was at the wheel of the Renault Megane when he skidded and hit the central reservation on Kirkby Folly Road, Sutton, at 10pm, on March 24.

A test revealed he had 50 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

He told police he drank four or five pints of beer.

The court heard he was disqualified for drink driving in July 2014.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Gallen thought he was insured for the vehicle.

Gallen, 27, of Wilcox Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted drink driving and driving without insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistartes Court, on Friday.

He was fined £380, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £38 government surcharge.

He was banned for three years, but he will receive a 274 day discount if he completes a drink driver's rehabilitation course before May 31 2021