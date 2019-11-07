Mansfield man turfed out by mum after row about his boozing

A Mansfield man smashed his 69-year-old mum's mobile phone during a drunken argument about his boozing, a court has heard.



Paul Leivers had been drinking before he returned to his mother's Goodacre Street home, where he lives with his ten-year-old daughter, on November 5.

"There was some discussion about the defendant and his drinking," said prosecutor Daniel Church.

"He asked her where the vodka was and she said he had drunk it all. He accused her of drinking the vodka and called her an alcoholic.

"He began shouting at his mother nose-to-nose. She gave him her mobile phone and said he should call the police, but he didn't.

"When his mother tried to call the police he snatched the phone off her and threw it on the ground, breaking it.

"She was scared about what would happen next. She told her son she was going to walk the dog and went to the police station."

In a victim statement, Leivers' mum said: "I am absolutely sick of the way he treats me. I want him out of the house."

The court heard he has 37 convictions for 122 offences, and was last in court in 2011.

Simon KIng, mitigating, said: "He has no explanation as to why he did what he did. He wishes to apologise to the court and his mother.

"He and his daughter will be effectively rendered homeless."

Leivers, 47, formerly of Goodacre Street, admitted criminal damage when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was fined £40, with compensation of £150, a £32 surcharge and £85 costs. A 12 month restraining order was also imposed.

