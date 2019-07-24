Mansfield thug tried to strangle ex-partner

A Mansfield thug who tried to strangle his ex-partner, then sat on her back and smashed her face into the floor, has been sent to the crown court for sentencing.

Jason Morland grabbed the woman around her neck with both hands and squeezed, leaving her gasping for air, at her home on Dozen Drive, on July 11.

"He shouted: "Try and leave this f****** house, I dare you,"" said prosecutor Anna Pierrepointe.

The 30-year-old then threw the contents of the fridge on to the floor, and tried to lift his ex-partner up by the ears.

"He threw her on to the floor and sat on her her back and threw punches at her," said Ms Pierrepointe.

"He smashed her head face down on to the floor until blood started coming from her nose."

After he was arrested, he told police he had "done things he shouldn't have done", and admitted to having a drink problem and taking cocaine on a daily basis.

The court heard he was "mortified and ashamed at what he had done."

Morland, 30, of Thornton Close, admitted assault, occasioning her actual bodily harm, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Sentencing was adjourned to the crown court on August 14, and Morland was granted bail, on condition he doesn't contact his ex-partner.