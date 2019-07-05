Mansfield woman faces prison sentence for assault on cop

A Mansfield woman set to got to prison for assaulting a police officer will be assessed by psychiatrists before she is sentenced.

Kirsty Godson, 46, of Hollington Way, admitted assaulting the officer and disorderly conduct, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Chris Lacey, mitigating, said Godson was on two community orders at the time of the offences, on July 3, and was released from custody at the end of 2018.

"She is looking at an immediate custodial sentence," he said. "She appreciates the situation.

"She is worried about her own behaviour. Quite frankly it's remarkable she has stood still for the last few minutes. She is constantly agitated.

"She said - "I feel like I need parenting. I need medication."

"She is desperate to get some help."

Probation officer Raqia Bano said Godson had been free of heroin for five weeks, but still used mamba, and there was a "desperate need for mental health support."

She was remanded to custody for her own protection so a mental health report can be prepared for July 25, before sentence is passed.

