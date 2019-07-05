Mansfield woman's threat to slit pub landlady's throat

A Mansfield woman threatened to slit a pub landlady's throat when she was asked to leave the premises, a court heard.

Jane Richardson asked the landlady of the Byron pub: "Do you know how easy it is to slit your throat and put your windows in?

"I'm telling you it is easy. I have done it before."

And as she was being led from the Market Street pub by a bouncer, she said: "I am going to stab you."

Prosecutor Kate Beardsmore said the offence, which happened at 10.30pm, on Friday, January 11, put her in breach of a community order that runs until December this year.

Nicola Thorpe, mitigating, said Richardson's ex-partner had threatened her with a bar stool inside the pub.

"She accepts what the landlady and the doorman are saying and is extremely sorry," she said.

"She has not been back to the pub but the landlady has since seen her and said she could go back."

Ms Thorpe said Richardson is a recovering alcoholic who has a borderline personality disorder and suffers from manic depression.

Probation officer Sarah Todd said Richardson had been to AA in the past.

"She has been on probation for about ten years and she wants to get to the bottom of her issues," she said.

Richardson, 48, of Garratt Avenue, admitted making the threats when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

She was given a new nine-month community order with six month alcohol treatment course and ten rehabilitation days.

She was ordered to pay £200 compensation to each of the people she threatened, with £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge.

