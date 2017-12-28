Meet the police officers helping keep you safe as you see in 2018

Meet the Nottinghamshire police officers who will be helping to keep you safe this New Year's Eve.

Whether you're planning a quiet night in or you'll be partying into the early hours, Nottinghamshire police officers will be out and about across the county as we all celebrate the start of 2018.

Among those who will be on shift on New Year's Eve are PC Glenn Turner and PC Poppy Macky.

PC Turner has been with the force for seven years and is currently working on the response team in Worksop while PC Macky has only been with the force for five months and is still in training.

PC Turner said: "I think it will be a fantastic opportunity for PC Macky to learn more about managing large crowds and dealing with some challenging situations.

"We know that more people will be out in Worksop and our job is to keep everyone safe. That can range from defusing situations and, if necessary, arresting people, through to assisting our colleagues in other emergency services, such as the ambulance crews, and even just keeping an eye out for anyone who might have overindulged on the beer.

"We want to make sure you all see in 2018 in an enjoyable and safe atmosphere."

And PC Macky added: "This will be a big event for us to be involved in.

"I'm really looking forward to supporting my Worksop colleagues in helping to keep people safe and making sure everyone has a great night."