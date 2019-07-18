Men arrested in connection with 'shooting' near Hucknall

Three men have been arrested in connection with a shooting near Hucknall.

It happened in the Top Valley area last night (Wednesday, July 17).

Erewash Gardens. Pic: Google Images.

The men, aged 21, 21 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and remain in police custody.

Officers were called to Erewash Gardens at about 10pm following reports of gunshots.

A 17-year-old boy remains in hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Detective Inspector Ruby Burrow said: "Our enquiries are ongoing and we've increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

"We believe this was a targeted attack. We're appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time to come forward as soon as possible.

Please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1070 of 17 July 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

