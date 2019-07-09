Micropub near Ashfield 'violated' twice in same night by thieves

A Newstead micropub has been forced to shut for three days after thieves targeted its site twice in the same night.

The Pit Micropub, in Newstead Village, was struck twice by the vandals between 12.30am and 3am on Monday, July 8, with cash stolen and doors damaged at the Tilford Road venue.

The damage to the doors.

Staff have shut the site until "at least Thursday" while repairs are made to the doors, which remain boarded up following the two incidents.

And now its owner, Lorraine Horrocks, and the venue staff, have appealed for anyone with information to contact them "in the strictest confidence" in a bid to catch the culprits.

Lorraine said: "We were hit overnight between Sunday and Monday, and they came back twice. They came once and took some cash, and then came back about an hour and a half later to have another look around.

"If anyone noticed someone in the area, or a car coming back twice, it would be really helpful to contact us and help us catch them.

The door is now boarded up until repairs are made.

"We've shut until Thursday because we need to get new doors put in place, and at the minute it's boarded up.

"We're also hosting a big fun day on Saturday which will still take place for definite."

A statement on The Pit's Facebook page added: "So our lovely little pub was violated in the early hours of this morning (July 8).

"Any info of anything suspicious between 12.30am and 3am then let me know in strictest confidence.

The Pit Micropub, in Newstead Village.

"These people came back twice so you may have noticed that. Or anyone casing the place over the weekend.

"Message us no matter how small. Luckily only financial damage and my staff are safe but these morons need stopping.

"We are so sorry folks we will be closed until at least Thursday due to some people who think they are entitled to take what's not theirs. The fun day will still be happening."

Nottinghamshire Police have been contacted for a comment.