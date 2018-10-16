Missing Hucknall woman Dawn Gould is found safe

A woman who went missing from the Hucknall area last week has been found safe, Nottinghamshire Police can confirm.

Dawn Gould, aged 56, was last seen in the Hucknall area at around 1.10am on Friday September 28, however she has been found.

A police statement said: “Dawn Gould, the 56-year-old woman reported missing from the Hucknall area, has been found safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who helped in the search for Dawn by sharing our appeals to find her in the local press and on social media.”