Missing man was last seen in Bulwell

Have you seen 29-year-old Tom?

Officers are concerned for the safety of Tom Kane after he was reported missing from the Top Valley area on Tuesday (July 16).

Have you seen Tom?

Tom is described as 5ft 9 tall, slim build and has short ginger hair with ginger beard.

Tom was last seen wearing a grey hooded top at McDonald’s in Bulwell in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, July 17).

If you have seen Tom or know where he might be, call 101, quoting incident number 1092 of 16/07/19.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

