A missing Nottinghamshire girl has been found safe and well.

Barbara Drzewiecka was reported missing from the Bestwood area of the county at around 4pm on Tuesday.

Barbara Drzewiecka

READ MORE: Police will not be carrying out armed foot patrols in Nottingham city centre for the Christmas market this year - here's why

But she has now been found.

Officers thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find her.

READ MORE: Protest heats up against latest housing plan for Top Wighay Farm