More security patrols promised cables thefts cause more disruption to trains services in Hucknall, Bulwell and Newstead

On Monday, some 88 metres of cabling was stolen from alongside the line between Mansfield and Nottingham causing chaos for morning commuters at the start of the new working week.

The cabling was replaced and normal train services resumed by 6.50am on the day.

But before this two trains were cancelled, and three others were either diverted or didn’t make all of their stops, with no trains able to call at Hucknall, Bulwell or Newstead stations for a while, a knock-on delays for passengers in the following hours as services returned to normal.

Trains were unable to call at Hucknall station again on Monday morning

This was the second time in as many weeks that thieves had targeted the Robin Hood Line after the same thing happened a week earlier, on Monday June 21.

Again, trains were unable to call at Hucknall, Bulwell or Newstead, on this occasion for most of the morning.

Now, Network Rail says it will be stepping up operations with British Transport Police to put a stop to the cable thefts and find those responsible.

Steve Hopkinson, East Midlands operations director for Network Rail, said: “We’ve seen an increase in the theft of cables from our signaling system in the Derby and Nottingham area in recent weeks.

"These cables supply power for the signals which act as traffic lights for our railway.

"When the cables are cut, the signals turn to black or danger to stop all train movements in the area and keep everyone safe.

"We work to get systems repaired and trains moving as quickly as possible but these incidents can cause significant disruption to passengers and essential freight deliveries.

“We work very closely with British Transport Police and we have arranged extra security patrols in this area.

"We also regularly use covert CCTV and other technology to track down the thieves and protect our railway.”